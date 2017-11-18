Murray returns as Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board chair

Will serve his last year in an “outstanding” time for the board

Mike Murray is back as the chair of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board, and said there is a far more positive tone in the school district for what will be his final year at the top.

He pointed out that the district has returned to a growth position – enrolment is on the increase, the board is starting to build a new school to serve the Albion neighbourhood, and the district has 97 new teaching positions to cope with the return of class-size language in the province.

“It’s an outstanding year for the board,” summarized Murray.

This follows several years when the trustees were forced to trim millions from budgets, close schools and lay off numerous employees.

Murray said the new Albion elementary school, which will be built in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge and include a community hall, is in the design phases. It is located on 104th Avenue, near Samuel Robertson Technical.

“So we’re happily involved in that,” he said.

Enrolment across the district has increased by 130 students this year, reversing a downward trend, and that brings more financial resources from the provincial government.

The demand for smaller class sizes brought about by the BCTF court victory that reinstated contract class size language has meant the district had to create 36 new classrooms in its buildings. He said computer labs and other spaces not used on a full-time basis have become classrooms.

The district bought six portable classrooms, and has applied for eight more.

“Our space is pretty chock-a-block,” said Murray. “There is no wiggle room left.”

As a result, the board is going to update its facilities plan over the coming year.

George Serra, the president of the Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association, said earlier this year that the enw Albion elementary school will be at capacity the day it opens, and the district needs to start lobbying the province for another new school immediately.

Murray did not disagree, but said he does not want to presuppose the results of a technical review to be completed by staff.

“An updated facilities plan will help identify a greater urgency,” said Murray

He agreed that the growth in the number of portables around the district can be taken as a sign that it is time to build permanent classroom space.

“Portables are temporary measures, but we’ve had portables adjacent to some schools for a while.”

Unlike mayors, school board chairs are selected by a vote of their fellow trustees, and Murray was returned the head position again at Wednesday night’s regular school board meeting. Trustee Susan Carr was chosen vice-chair.

Murray explained this board has a policy that sets out a maximum time limit that a trustee can serve as chair, and after this year he will be finished, having been chairman for two terms.

“It’s good that people are sharing leadership, and it encourages some new blood and new ideas in the chair,” said Murray.

He has not decided whether he will run for trustee again in 2018. Some trustees and board chairs have gone on to politics in other arenas, such as Lisa Beare who has been elected MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Asked whether he would consider jumping to municipal politics, Murray answered “I’ve not given that a lot of thought at this time.”

Murray had a long career at city hall, retiring as general manager of community development, parks and recreation for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.