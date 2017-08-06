VIDEO: Neighbours report shots fired in Clayton Heights

Police on scene in the area of 196 St. and 68A Ave.

Police are on scene of a reported shooting incident in Clayton Heights near the Surrey-Langley border.

Police tape is up around a house on 196 Street near 68A Avenue.

Neighbours said police swarmed the area Saturday night after a report of gunfire within a house in the normally quiet neighbourhood.

Residents told Black Press police at the scene have said they were waiting for a search warrant.

Officers on scene directed queries to the Surrey detachment, which has yet to confirm the incident was a shooting.

Police at the scene of shooting incident on 196 St. near 68A avenue. No injuries reported. #langleytimes #langley #surreybc A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper 📰 (@langleytimes) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

More to come.