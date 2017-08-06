VIDEO: Neighbours report shots fired in Clayton Heights

Police are on scene of a reported shooting incident in Clayton Heights near the Surrey-Langley border.
Police tape is up around a house on 196 Street near 68A Avenue.
Neighbours said police swarmed the area Saturday night after a report of gunfire within a house in the normally quiet neighbourhood.
Residents told Black Press police at the scene have said they were waiting for a search warrant.
Officers on scene directed queries to the Surrey detachment, which has yet to confirm the incident was a shooting.
More to come.