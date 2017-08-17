Neighbours worried after Clayton hit-and-run

Accident is said to have occurred around 10 p.m.

Neighbours are asking questions after what they are calling a high-speed hit-and-run in Clayton Heights Wednesday night.

According to ‎Nichola Christi, she saw a sedan hit another vehicle at 68 Avenue and 193B Street before driving off just before 10 p.m.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed that they were doing patrols in the area when they came across a collision just after 10 p.m.

“People were driving home when a car with no lights on came out of nowhere and smashed into them and took off at breakneck speed,” she wrote on social media. “They were not apprehended.”

According to police, the occupants of the hit vehicle believed that they were hit by a dark-coloured vehicle, possible a Nissan Sentra, that was driving westbound on 68 Avenue. The victims suffered only minor injuries. RCMP have not yet located any suspects.

“This is all really upsetting and I have kids that are out playing in the evenings,” Christi said. “There’s tons of children out playing.”

The crash happened right in front of Katzie Park, she noted, where there are “lots of people walking their dogs.”

Anyone with more info on the collision or on the possible suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos courtesy Nichola Christi:

More to come.