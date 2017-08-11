New Conservative leader comes to Langley

A family picnic is an opportunity to meet the new Tory leader.

New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will be coming to Langley for a barbecue hosted by Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa.

Open to the public, the event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We’re calling it a family picnic,” said Jim Pratt, president of the Langley-Aldergrove Conservative electoral district association.

Scheer will mingle with visitors, and there will be hot dogs and pop for sale, and possibly a food truck. The event will take place at the Milner Downs Equestrian Centre at 21795 64th Ave.

The event is free to the public, but people will have to register through the Conservative Party website.

The picnic was organized in the wake of the Conservative leadership debate that was held in Langley in February, said Pratt. That event brought the leadership contenders to their only debate in the Fraser Valley.

Scheer was elected Conservative leader in May after a lengthy, 13-round vote involving numerous candidates.