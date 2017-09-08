New Maple Ridge road raises speed limit to 60 kmh

You can relax a bit, but not too much, now on your way back and forth along 128th Avenue in north Maple Ridge.

The road which was recently widened to four lanes, now has a 60 kmh speed limit, instead of 50 kmh.

“The new 60 kmh speed limit has been put in place for the section of road from the end of Golden Ears Way where it intersects 210th Street through to the area of Golden Ears Cheesecrafters (justwest of 224th Street) where the speed limit drops down to 50 kmh reflecting a change to a more urban streetscape,” David Pollock, municipal engineer said in a news release.

“Our traffic engineering staff has been monitoring this roadway in conjunction with the Ridge Meadows RCMP and ICBC and now that all work is complete along these phases of the four lane upgrades the analysis concluded that the increase is warranted for this section.”

Engineering staff will continue to monitor the average speeds along with the RCMP and ICBC.