Canada Jetlines plans to begin flying to and from Abbotsford next summer.

A new ultra-low-cost airline announced its landing approach to Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) Monday.

Canada Jetlines will begin flying from YXX to Hamilton, Ont. in Summer 2018, with plans to expand across Canada and into the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, according to a press release from the company.

The airline plans to employ Boeing 737-800NG planes with 189 all-coach seats. Like other low-cost airlines, it will keep ticket prices down by charging extra for baggage, seat selection and drinks.

Jetlines will join fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines (formerly New Leaf) at YXX, which currently flies from Abbotsford to Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Toronto and Winnipeg. WestJet is expected to debut its low-cost airline, Swoop, in Abbotsford along a similar timeline as Jetlines (ticket sales beginning next fall and first flights in the summer).

“Abbotsford International Airport is open for business,” said Abbotsford Airport’s general manager Parm Sidhu in a statement. “We are very excited that Canada Jetlines has announced Abbotsford as a base of operations. Our business model at Abbotsford International empowers airlines to grow our airport with one of the most competitive airport fee platforms in Canada.”

New ultra-low-cost airline coming to Abbotsford

Canada Jetlines set to begin flying next summer

