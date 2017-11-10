Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building

A fire has torn through the old Mussallem Motors building on 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge, Friday. The fire started just after 9 p.m. and was still burning at midnight.

Mayor Nicole Read on Facebook commended the Maple Ridge Fire Department for its response. “Our fire crews are amazing people. Fighting a huge blaze. So proud of who they are and what they do to keep us safe,” she said online.

Firefighers would release few details, but said they expected to be fighting the blaze for a long time.

The Lougheed Highway through downtown was barricaded, as well as some side streets.

There was a huge plume of smoke, and the smell of the burning building could be detected all over downtown Maple Ridge.

The building has stood vacant for several years and was used as a location for movie shoots. Maple Ridge council in 2014 heard that the land was for sale for redevelopment.

It’s not known if there have been any injuries.

The fire was still burning two hours later with Byron Meston posting that the roof was about to collapse.

 

