No relief from the heat expected until Thursday

It’s going to get hotter before the Lower Mainland sees any cooling relief this week, says Environment Canada.

A special weather statement issued for the region Sunday afternoon predicted the weekend’s searing temperatures could continue until at least Wednesday.

“Daytime temperatures, which peaked above 30 degrees today over inland areas, will likely climb another degree or two on Monday,” said Environment Canada.

In fact, temperatures inland reached 34 degrees in places like Chilliwack.

They’re expected to climb at least that high Monday.

But the real heat is expected on Tuesday, with some models predicting highs of 35.

Complicating the predictions is the prospect of smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and Washington.

“Combined with developing outflow winds, wildfire smoke is expected to make its way out to the coast again, beginning overnight or on Monday,” Environment Canada said Sunday.

“The concentration and location of wildfire smoke will be a wildcard factor for forecasting temperatures and may determine whether records are broken. Smoke blocks the transmission of sunlight and can significantly lower daytime highs.”

The heat is expected to ease by Thursday, with even the chance of showers in this, the one of the driest summers on record.