No suspects in ‘random’ murder of Burnaby girl: IHIT

A memorial for 13-year-old Marissa Shen near the tennis courts in Central Park. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Investigators are calling the death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl a “random attack.”

Marrisa Shen’s body was found in Central Park on the morning of July 19, after her parents had reported her missing the night before.

Surveillance footage shows she was last seen at her family’s home, near the crime scene, at 6 p.m. on July 18.

“A review of the evidence to date reveals that Ms. Shen’s murder was a random attack,” Cpl. Megan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told reporters on Wednesday. “At this time, we have not identified a suspect or suspects.”

Supt. Chuck McDonald warned the public to remain vigilant. Residents should ensure that someone knows where they are at all times and to avoid going to secluded areas alone.

“The homicide of Marrisa Shen has been a crushing blow to this community,” said McDonald. “It is very difficult to make sense of, and as a parent of two daughters, I cannot begin to imagine the impact and the terrible toll this has had on Marissa’s family.”

Foster said her death is not linked to any other violent incidents.

“Investigators are in search of anyone who took photographs or video inside or surrounding areas on the night of July 18 between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.,” said Foster. “This includes dashcam video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A heartfelt note for Marrisa Shen’s family at Central Park. Katya Slepian/Black Press

