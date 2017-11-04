Carl Couture, 24. (VPD handout)

North Shore Rescue search for missing hiker in Grouse Mountain area

Carl Couture, 24, of Vancouver was reported missing Oct. 30.

North Shore Rescue members are continuing their search for missing Vancouver man Carl Couture in the Grouse Mountain area.

Search and rescue members were searching the Hanes Valley area Friday night.

Parts of Grouse Mountain were closed this week by Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, after upwards of 15 cm of snow fell in recent days.

Vancouver police say Couture was last heard from Oct. 30 at 11 p.m. He was last seen at his residents at Thurlow Street and Haro.

The 24-year-old recently moved to Vancouver from Eastern Canada.

He’s described as a white man, 6’2” tall and weighing 165 lbs with short blonde hair and brown eyes, police said, and wears glasses.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Just Posted

Grow-op has been lighting up Maple Ridge’s rural skies

Tantalus says they are installing blinds, as neighbours complain

North Shore Rescue search for missing hiker in Grouse Mountain area

Carl Couture, 24, of Vancouver was reported missing Oct. 30.

VIDEO: Alcohol suspected in downtown Langley rollover

Police have the road closed at 54th Avenue and 203rd Street following a crash Friday evening.

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

October 2016 deaths of Hells Angel Robert Keith Green and Shaun Clary connected, says IHIT

Skinning rabbits at Abbotsford high school called ‘inappropriate’

Making Métis rabbit stew part of foods course

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Late-goal thwarts Giants comeback attempt

Vancouver had rallied from two goals down to tie the score, but lose 5-4 in WHL action at Langley Events Centre

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

B.C. woman convicted of tax evasion and counselling others

Debbie Anderson the latest from Chilliwack’s Paradigm Education Group to be convicted

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Chilliwack RCMP arrest three, seize drugs and weapons at downtown house

Nov. 1 raid came one week after possible home invasion at same address

Most Read