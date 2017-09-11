NYPD first responders to join 9-11 memorial at Peace Arch Park

First responders from New York attend the 2014 9-11 memorial at Peace Arch Park. (File photo)

A quartet of first responders who served in New York on Sept. 11, 2001 – the day a series of co-ordinated terrorist attacks in U.S. killed nearly three thousand – will join 250 of their Canadian and American comrades at Peace Arch Park this morning to honour those who died.

According to a news release, NYPD Sgt. Kevin Lynch, NYPD deputy Insp. Brian McMahon, NYPD police officer Efrain Morales, Jr. and FDNY firefighter Matthew Zimpfer were being flown in for the 10 a.m. joint service at the park, which borders South Surrey and Blaine.

South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts is to represent Canada; joined by U.S. Consul General Katherine Dhanani and other dignitaries.

First responders from Canada Border Services Agency, U.S. Border Patrol, RCMP, Washington State Police and Vancouver Police Department, as well as firefighter, paramedic and military teams from both sides of the border are to also take part in the 16th annual event.

A memorial motorcycle ride to the border for the service is also planned.