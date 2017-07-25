BREAKING: Victim named in ‘targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack

IHIT seeking witnesses to killing of Yee Hung Chin on Friday followed by getaway van fire

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released the name of the victim of a daylight shooting on Friday, and video of the suspects at the scene of the shooting and at the scene of the burning getaway vehicle.

Yee Hung Chin, 33, is dead after the targeted shooting July 21 morning at the Kal Tire shop at Progress Way and Lickman Road.

When Chilliwack RCMP arrived at the scene just after 9 a.m., they located Chin suffering from gunshot wounds in or near a customer’s Audi. Chin was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Three bullet holes were visible in the driver’s-side passenger door of the grey Audi parked in front of the business, which is on the corner of Progress Way and Lickman Road. Police were examining the car closely and interviewing employees Friday morning.

(See below for more photos of the crime scene)

His death was quickly deemed a homicide and IHIT was called in.

IHIT released two videos of the alleged incident. The first is a security video taken from across the street that shows a black minivan pull up to near the Audi. One man is seen getting out and quickly getting back into the van, which then pulls away. The second video shows the black minivan on the dike near the Vedder Canal driving towards the Highway 1 bridge followed by the white sedan.

Chin is most recently a Chilliwack resident and was known to police. According to a five-year-old story in the Calgary Herald, then 29-year-old Yee Hung Chin was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a loaded handgun found in his vehicle.

Chin was allegedly a member of one of Calgary’s most violent criminal organizations, the FOB gang.

“You’re only 29, I do not consider you to be a lifetime criminal,” provincial court Judge Sharon Van de Veen is quoted as saying to Chin in the Dec. 7, 2012 Herald article. “Decide for yourself, at 29 years, to look at the rest of your life.”

“I’ll take something positive from this sentence,” Chin replied.

IHIT is seeking the public’s assistance in a search for witnesses that may have seen the shooting, the arson of the suspect vehicle, and the flight of suspects from the scene of the arson.

The details of the timeline, according to IHIT, is that at 8:56 a.m. the shooting occurred and six minutes later the suspect Dodge Caravan was set on fire under the Highway 1 bridge over the Vedder Canal.

A white sedan and a dark sedan then were seen fleeing in tandem from the site of the burning vehicle.

“While the motive for this homicide has yet to be determined, the investigation to date has yielded evidence to say that Mr. Chin’s murder was not random,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Three bullet holes were visible in the side of an Audi as Chilliwack RCMP investigate a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene of a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer tapes off a perimeter on the scene of a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer tapes off the perimeter on the scene of a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Three bullet holes were visible in the side of an Audi as Chilliwack RCMP investigate a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)