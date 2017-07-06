One instance of school vandalism in Maple Ridge over the long weekend

THE NEWS/files Boarded up windows at Thomas Haney secondary at the beginning of 2016.

The last day of school for students was June 29 and so far there has only been a single instance of vandalism in the school district.

On July 2, there was one report of a broken window and graffiti at Garibaldi secondary.

In general, the school district, which includes Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, sees a slight decrease of vandalism over the summer months, although numbers vary from year to year.

Last year, there were 52 instances of vandalism in July and another 55 in August.

The worst year was the summer of 2009, which saw 73 instances in both July and August.

Up until May, this year there have been 280 instances of vandalism at schools across the district.

Exterior vandalism is the most common.

This past school year incidents of exterior vandalism were lower than in previous years.

There wer 291 instances over the 2016/17 school year compared to 393 in 2009/10 and 406 in 2015/16.

The most common exterior vandalism is graffiti and broken windows.

• To report vandalism on school property call 604-466-4357.