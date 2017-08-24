Ridge Meadows RCMP surround home near Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows on the weekend. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

One man arrested on BnE after heavy police presence in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP do intensive search of house

An arrest was made after police swarmed on to a site near Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows last Saturday, Aug. 19.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they got a call about 3:15 p.m. that afternoon about a suspicious person lurking around. Police showed up and arrested a man they believed was responsible for a break and enter into a nearby home.

During the investigation, police also found material and substances they believed were linked to illicit drugs. They secured the property and got a search warrant in order to search the house.

“There was a lot of police activity in the area as our first priority is the safety of the members at the scene and neighbours in the area. These are complex investigations and a thorough search has been completed determining there is no risk to the public and the area is safe,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

Police remained on the scene on Sunday with a hazardous materials vehicle and a forensic identification vehicle parked out front.

Most Read