One man arrested on BnE after heavy police presence in Pitt Meadows

An arrest was made after police swarmed on to a site near Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows last Saturday, Aug. 19.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they got a call about 3:15 p.m. that afternoon about a suspicious person lurking around. Police showed up and arrested a man they believed was responsible for a break and enter into a nearby home.

During the investigation, police also found material and substances they believed were linked to illicit drugs. They secured the property and got a search warrant in order to search the house.

“There was a lot of police activity in the area as our first priority is the safety of the members at the scene and neighbours in the area. These are complex investigations and a thorough search has been completed determining there is no risk to the public and the area is safe,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

Police remained on the scene on Sunday with a hazardous materials vehicle and a forensic identification vehicle parked out front.