One man dead after Friday vehicle crash

A 33-year-old man is dead following a collision between two vehicles Friday night.

Abbotsford police said a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Cavalier were travelling in opposite directions when they collided in the 2400 block of Whatcom Road.

The other driver, a 21-year-old, remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the collision.

