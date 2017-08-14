One person airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

At least three vehicles involved.

One person was airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Monday afternoon.

At least three vehicles were involved. One came to rest on the roof and front windshield of another.

Several ambulances, firefighters and police responded to the crash, which occurred at around 4:30 p.m., just east of the Vedder Road overpass in the westbound lane.

Emergency responders could be seen performing CPR on one of the victims.

Westbound traffic was being diverted to Yale Road West as a landing zone was set up in the westbound lane.

Traffic in both directions was affected.

