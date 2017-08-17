Orphaned siblings can remain in their home

A crowdfunding campaign is helping to raise money for the living expenses of the five Saint-Ange siblings of Abbotsford. A crowdfunding campaign is helping to raise money for the living expenses of the five Saint Ange siblings of Abbotsford.

An Abbotsford family of five orphaned siblings will be permitted to stay in their home as long as they want, after the landlord rescinded their eviction.

The Saint Ange family had previously been told that the landlord wanted to move in his family and that they would have to be out of the rental home by the end of July.

But a change of heart has enabled the kids to stay.

The family first came to the public’s attention after a social worker, Jennifer Jane Macpherson, started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising enough money to sustain the family until the youngest – age 15 – has graduated.

Eldest brother Ryan Saint Ange was killed in Abbotsford in 2012. Less than a year ago, their mother, Mary Moustache (Saint Ange), died unexpectedly.

Their father, a long-haul truck driver, stepped in to help financially, but he passed away on May 7 of this year, due to a medical condition.

Left behind are two teen girls, Kelsy and Chelsy, ages 15 and 17; a teen boy, Wade, 16; and Nina and Nadine, both in their 20s.

The oldest girls are applying for legal guardianship of their younger siblings, but they work at low-income jobs.

The GoFundMe campaign has since raised almost $160,000.

The goal of the campaign is to raise enough money and resources to support the family over the next three years, including for rent, food, utilities, health care, education costs, clothing, gifts and more.

Macpherson has set up a joint account with Nadine and will co-manage the funds with her.

The campaign can be accessed at gofundme.com/wade-saint-ange-family.