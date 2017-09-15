Outdoor pool back at Maple Ridge council next week

Plan is to locate project on 232nd Street, near Thomas Haney secondary

An outdoor pool would be relatively quick to construct. (THE NEWS/files)

The consultation is almost complete. Now, it’s up to Maple Ridge council on Sept. 19 to decide if it wants to continue on with building an outdoor pool down the hill from Thomas Haney secondary.

Maple Ridge director of recreation and community services Wendy McCormick said that rec staff have talked with both the Haney Neptunes Aquatic Club, the Haney Seahorses Swim Club, and the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club.

Concept designs were shown at an open house at Thomas Haney on Tuesday. However, designs or artist’s concepts have not been posted on the city’s website for comment.

Coun. Tyler Shymkiw said council will still look at the feedback that will be provided by HCMA Architects.

“I think the synergies will be awesome. Build it so the high school can use it.”

Coun. Gordy Robson said the consultation period for the pool, priced at about $6 million, is short because the city wants the pool built as soon as possible to provide space for swimmers to go when the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools close this December for a year-long $9-million renovation.

McCormick, though, said that people will be able to provide input after next week’s council meeting.

The basic concept displayed at the open house was a portable, 10-lane, 25-metre, heated pool with graduated depth from one to two metres.