Pattullo Bridge to close for repairs from July 14 to 17

Repairs are required on the south side of the aging bridge

The Pattullo Bridge connecting Surrey with New Westminster is 80 years old and needs replacing. (Photo: Surrey Now-Leader)

SURREY — The Pattullo Bridge will be closed from July 14 to 17.

TransLink says the closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday to allow for crews to repair the deck on the south end of the bridge.

Potholes resulting from the particularly cold winter are the main issue, according to TransLink. Though they have been patched, the upcoming closure is required to better repair the underlying concrete deck.

During the closure, the crossing will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles.

The 80-year-old crossing has outlived its design life by three decades, and its estimated that 80,000 vehicles drive across it daily.

TransLink suggests drivers use Alex Fraser or Port Mann bridges during the closure.

“Additionally, the N19 NightBus will be re-routed via the Alex Fraser and Queensborough Bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road Stations,” states TransLink’s website. “Route #321, which makes two trips from Surrey to New Westminster Station on Sunday mornings before SkyTrain begins service, will end at Scott Road Station. Customers should plan on longer travel time. While the bridge deck Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic (aside from emergency vehicles), the sidewalk will remain open for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Since 1999, TransLink has spent more than $50 million to extend the bride’s life span and is currently completing preliminary design work for a replacement.

Once funding is secured, TransLink will go to procurement. It’s hoped the new bridge’s construction can start in 2019.