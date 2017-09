Young boy was concious, but taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s near 240th Street.

A young boy was taken to hospital after colliding with a car at a McDonald’s drive-through in east Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the car said the boy exited the restaurant by 240th Street and ran across the drive-through lane. The car stopped, but he hit it, flew over the hood and banged his head on a post on the other side of the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, RCMP confirmed.

He was conscious.