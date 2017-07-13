PHOTOS: Help Surrey RCMP ID suspect in attempted bank robbery

Do you know who this is? Surrey RCMP want to hear from you

GUILDFORD — Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them identify a suspect in an attempted bank robbery.

Police say on May 5 shortly after 11 a.m., a man entered a bank in Guildford, in the 10400-block of 152nd Street.

According to police, the man handed a teller a note demanding cash but “for some unknown reason quickly left the bank empty handed.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20’s, 160 pounds, five feet four inches tall, with blond hair.

At the time, the suspect was wearing black pants, clog-style plastic shoes, a reflective vest, a zip up fleece jacket, and a white and black Nike baseball cap.

Police say the suspect also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and on his wrists and fingers.

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is leading this investigation.

“If you recognize this man, call your local police right away,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Bank robberies are not victimless crimes, as, staff can be traumatized by these events.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

A photo of the suspect. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)