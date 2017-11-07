A dramatic crash near 176th Street and 80th Avenue in Cloverdale on Monday, Nov. 6. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

UPDATE: No serious injuries after three-vehicle Surrey crash

The collision happened in Cloverdale Monday night near 176th Street and 80th Avenue

Police have ruled out impairment as a factor in a dramatic crash in Cloverdale Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 176th Street and 80th Avenue in Surrey, resulting in traffic closures for a couple of hours.

Police say an Audi and a Chrysler 300 collided near the intersection and then the Audi was pushed into a Honda CRV.

According to the witness, the driver of the black SUV was trapped after the collision but firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free them.

There was extensive damage to the front of the Chrysler. Footage from the scene shows the Chrysler on top what appears to be a meridian in the middle of the road.

Police say no one was seriously injured, but two people were taken to hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

“All possibilities being consider for cause of crash at this point except for impairment,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.


