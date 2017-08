Witness says three taken to hospital after crash in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood

The Jaws of Life had to be used after a crash in Clayton Heights Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Fraser Highway at 68th Avenue.

Video footage shows emergency responders taking the door of a vehicle off to free someone trapped inside.

A witness at the scene said three people were taken to hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

Traffic was snarled along the highway as crews worked at the scene.

More to come.

The scene of a Clayton Heights crash. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)