PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Fire crews responded to the late night blaze
The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night
Community takes to social media to express condolences for inspirational young man.
Thousands march in procession to memorial
We used to compare ourselves to people we knew within our circles of friends and family.
Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected
Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island