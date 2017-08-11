The scene of a crash on Highway 1 Thursday night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

PHOTOS: Traffic snarled after crashes on Highway 1 Thursday

A witness says a woman was driving the wrong way on the highway

SURREY — Several crashes on Highway 1 had traffic snarled on Thursday evening.

According to a witness at the scene, a woman was driving the wrong way, travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Police have yet to comment.

More to come.

 

