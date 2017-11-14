The pre-used Myrtha competition pool as it was set up at the 2016 FINA World Championships in Windsor. Contributed

Pitt Meadows council considers used pool

Modular pool for sale after 2016 world championships

Pitt Meadows could be getting a slightly used pool, for $6 million or more.

“Doesn’t it sound odd – a used pool,” said Coun. Tracy Miyashita.

She reviewed a city staff report on Tuesday about an opportunity to purchase a pre-used modular Myrtha Competition Pool that had been set up in Windsor, Ont. for the 2016 FINA World Swimming Championships.

Miyashita said it is an interesting proposal.

The pool is 25 metres square, and can accomodate up to 10 lanes. Myrtha builds pools using laminated stainless steel panels, as an alternative to traditional concrete pools.

The report says the city could addomodate the pool on a lot between the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and the Westbrook Seniors Centre.

There are other elements that could be added, such as a hot tub, lazy river, beach edge entry and tot area. The facility could be fully or partly covered, and staff presented the option of an aluminum “Sprung Innovations” cover.

It could also have its own changerooms, or have renovations to connect it to the rec centre.

Miyashita said the community wants an indoor pool, but council has found that the approximately $20 million price tag, combined with the close proximity of pools in neighbouring cities, made one not feasible.

But if the city got a used, modular pool, currently stored in Windsor, there could be substantial savings.

“I will absolutely support public engagement,” said Miyashita. “Let’s see what the community has to say about it.”

The councillor had a career in recreation, having been the Pitt Meadows recreation coordinator, and training swimming instructors and lifeguards all over B.C. for the Red Cross.

“I’ve seen pretty much every pool in B.C.,” she said.

She has seen community pools built in greenhouses and heated with a wood-burning furnace.

“This is like buying a mobile home,” she said. “I can’t answer whether it would fit what the community vision of a pool would be.”

Council was to consider a motion to have staff prepare a community engagement plan for feedback on the pool plan, and research operating and construction costs and potential pool coverings.

Maple Ridge city council also considered the used Myrtha pool.

General manager of parks, recreation and culture Kelly Swift said Maple Ridge council has not yet reached a place in the process where it has decided on an outdoor pool design, but a Myrtha pool would be considered.

“We looked at it, and at a staff level, we think it’s a good product,” she said. “We’re not pursuing it at this time.”

The Pitt Meadows city hall staff report said council will need to consider competing uses for the land in question, which could include a fire hall or other recreation amenities, and operating costs.

The cost to borrow would range from a tax increase of 1.9 per cent for $6 million or 3.2 per cent for $10 million to cover debt servicing.

Any borrowing over $3 million would require public approval through either a vote or via an alternative approval process.

In the latter case, council could not proceed with borrowing if less than 10 per cent of the electorate did not oppose it.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for two suspects in Newton stabbing
Next story
Vancouver approves new rules for short-term rentals

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows council considers used pool

Modular pool for sale after 2016 world championships

Maple Ridge dancers represent Canada at championships in Germany

The dancers will be traveling to Riesa, Germany for the competition which starts Nov. 20.

In Education: Investment in effective leadership

Nearing the end of my high school career, I’ve encountered various types… Continue reading

Well-known Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

Aiden Serr was lone occupant in single vehicle crash that shut down Lougheed Highway.

Maple Ridge realtors collecting winter gear

Blanket Drive under way this week

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Mounties on the hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

The duo allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

Vancouver approves new rules for short-term rentals

Operators will now require a $49 business licence

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

Most Read