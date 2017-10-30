Dave Murray resigned from Pitt Meadows council on Sunday.

Pitt Meadows council huddles in special meeting

Called for Monday evening following councillor’s resignation

Pitt Meadows council is holding a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 30, to discuss the resignation of Coun. Dave Murray.

Murray, convicted of sexual assault last week against a juvenile, resigned on Sunday, according to an announcement by Mayor John Becker on Facebook.

The closed portion of the meeting should take half an hour, after which council will have an open meeting which will be webcast. The closed portion of the meeting will allow Becker to update council.

Becker’s also going to meet later with Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson to discuss legislation regarding civic politicians who’ve been convicted of criminal charges.

Currently, there’s no legal requirement for councillors to resign if they have a criminal conviction. “To have nothing whatsover to work with in these situations is untenable,” Becker said.

He’ll be seeking some kind of process for those convicted of criminal offences against people, particularly where it involves abuse of a position of authority. “Those are the situations which are most egregious and the ones, that the public, quite rightly, are the most concerned.”

He said he wants council though to support the initiative.

Murray has a date on Jan. 10 to set a date for sentencing. After that, he’ll have 30 days to appeal.

Previous story
FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness
Next story
BC Children’s raising money to help better diagnose kids

Just Posted

Lockdown at Maple Ridge secondary

School lockdown lasted 12 minutes.

Pitt Meadows council huddles in special meeting

Called for Monday evening following councillor’s resignation

Pitt Meadows piano concert whimsical and serene

The 21st annual concert at Swaneset will benefit Hope International Development Agency.

Langley City firefighters blast blaze at open house

Firefighters offered a live fire demo and a chance to climb on their trucks.

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Rally against Fern Crescent realignment

Leave “Cathedral Grove” alone.

Gala raises $480,000 for BC Children’s Hospital

Funds support bedside ultrasound system

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Trash haulers rail against proposed Metro Vancouver waste rules

District says regulations will help encourage people to separate trash from recycling, food waste

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Senior drives into ditch while trying to use phone app

North Vancouver woman had attempted to turn her house lights on

VIDEO: Vancouver’s notorious Downtown Eastside changes with development

Longtime residents say they’re being pushed out

Attorney General appoints three new judges for Fraser Region

Announcement meant to fill vacancies created by two transfers and one retirement

Most Read