Pitt Meadows council huddles in special meeting

Pitt Meadows council is holding a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 30, to discuss the resignation of Coun. Dave Murray.

Murray, convicted of sexual assault last week against a juvenile, resigned on Sunday, according to an announcement by Mayor John Becker on Facebook.

The closed portion of the meeting should take half an hour, after which council will have an open meeting which will be webcast. The closed portion of the meeting will allow Becker to update council.

Becker’s also going to meet later with Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson to discuss legislation regarding civic politicians who’ve been convicted of criminal charges.

Currently, there’s no legal requirement for councillors to resign if they have a criminal conviction. “To have nothing whatsover to work with in these situations is untenable,” Becker said.

He’ll be seeking some kind of process for those convicted of criminal offences against people, particularly where it involves abuse of a position of authority. “Those are the situations which are most egregious and the ones, that the public, quite rightly, are the most concerned.”

He said he wants council though to support the initiative.

Murray has a date on Jan. 10 to set a date for sentencing. After that, he’ll have 30 days to appeal.