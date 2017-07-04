Pitt Meadows council meeting tonight

Council will consider receiving request for proposed marijuana processing business, other projects

Pitt Meadows city council is holding a regular meeting on the evening of July 4.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Questions and comments from the public will be accepted for 15 minutes before and after the meeting.

The recent granting of a third reading to the Official Community Plan amendments that would allow for phases three and four of the Golden Ears Business Park will not be discussed by council.

Public comments related to the business park won’t be accepted.

A decision regarding a possible fourth reading, or a full adoption of those amendments, are not on the agenda and have not yet been scheduled.

Instead, council will mostly be spending Tuesday evening reviewing and possibly accepting a series of reports that address such varied issues as proposed bicycle transportation projects and the possible granting of a marijuana processing business to set up in phase one or two of the business park.

The business being proposed by Ascent Industries, a cannabis research company, would focus on processing dried cannabis for cannabis oil, which would then be supplied to various legal distributors.

Council will debate whether to allow Ascent to submit a request for a change to the zoning bylaw to allow “the cultivation, processing, drying, storing, packaging, distribution or testing of marihuana or medical marijuana,” according to the report.

City staff have deemed marijuana processing and development to be permitted under federal laws, so long as those businesses don’t grow or distribute the products directly.

The meeting will also be a chance for council to approve a series of improvement projects being proposed by the Active Transportation Advisory Committee, to be completed by the end of 2017.

Among the projects being proposed are the improvement of the sidewalk and street crossings at the intersection of Ford Road and Baynes Road, and the improvement of the intersection of 120B Avenue and Bonson Road.

The committee is also proposing a series of signs marking bike paths and shared roadways at sites throughout the city, including Advent Road and 188 Street.

The total cost of these and other projects would be $107,500.