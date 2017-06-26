Pitt Meadows council to debate business park expansion at Tuesday meeting

The final two phases of the Golden Ears Business Park could get closer to approval at a special council meeting Tuesday. Photo by Sean Boynton

Pitt Meadows council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to decide the fate of the controversial Golden Ears Business Park expansion.

Council is to decide whether three bylaw amendments concerning phases three and four of the project should get third reading, which would put the expansion one step closer to approval.

A third reading of a fourth bylaw amendment, concerning design guidelines for the business park, is also to be considered.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public, although there is no question period scheduled before or after the decisions are made.

Robert Meachen, of the Residents United – Golden Ears Business Park Expansion Facebook group, which opposes the expansion, feels confident that council won’t move forward with third reading.

“I would be exceedingly surprised if council doesn’t take on board the advice and the concerns of the people of Pitt Meadows,” he said.

There were 525 written submissions voicing opposition turned in ahead of the public hearing held on June 13, when over 50 people spoke out against the project.

Meachen said that’s more submissions than Pitt Meadows has ever received at one time.

If council decides to move forward with the project, Meachen added, “there will be a lot of very unhappy people.”