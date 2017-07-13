Pitt Meadows firefighters called to Interior

Four Pitt Meadows firefighters and a fire engine will join the crews battling wildfires in the Interior.

The firefighters are leaving at daybreak on Friday, and will be reporting for duty in Cache Creek.

Fire Chief Don Jolley said they have not been informed of their role, nor where they will be working, but he anticipates they will assist with structural protection.

Jolley said the firefighters are gung ho for the assignment.

“They want to go and help out, and it’s a great experience as well,” said the chief.

They will be led by assistant fire chief Brad Perrie.

There are more than 16,000 people who have been evacuated from their homes in Interior cities, including Williams Lake. There are fires larger than 10,000 hectares burning near Ashcroft and in the Chilcotin.

“Hopefully they will have little to do, because that means things are getting better,” said Jolley

The situation has been improving. The BC Wildfire Service reported 188 fires burning in the Interior as of Thursday afternoon, down from more than 22o over the weekend. However, the weekend weather forecast calls for more wind, which could expand the fires.

The deployment for the Pitt Meadows firefighters will last between six and 14 days.

Jolley said the city has adequate coverage for fire protection in the absence of the men and vehicle, and the fire engine is a backup.