Pitt Meadows gets new art gallery

Arts community celebrates during official opening Saturday

The new facility got rave reviews when the City of Pitt Meadows hosted the grand opening of its first public art gallery on Saturday.

The new gallery, which is located in the former Visitor Information Centre at 12492 Harris Rd, is part of a city initiative to expand arts and culture in Pitt Meadows.

Mayor John Becker presided over a ribbon cutting ceremony, and noting “it’s been a long, long time coming.

“Culture is such an important part of who we are as a community, and as two communities (with the Katzie First Nation), and as many communities,” he said. “It’s a great new day.”

Susann Sigmund, the arts and cultural services coordinator, said the city’s cultural mapping in 2010 made it clear that the city was severely lacking in places to display their work. It found a facility in the former visitor’s centre, which was renovated for $35,000.

The opening event packed the renovated building, and Sigmund said she was getting nothing but positive feedback from the arts community.

“The response is ‘Wonderful. It’s been a long time coming.”

The creation of an art gallery provide an opportunity for artists and the community to engage, connect, and network with each other. The new space brings attention to local art, and creates new opportunities for art, artists, artist groups and residents in the community, said a press release from the city.

The gallery’s first exhibit, “Small Works,” features a wide variety of smaller works from a number of both established and emerging artists just in time for the holiday season. The show runs from Nov. 18, to Jan. 14, 2018.

“Recognizing the role art plays in shaping communities is an increasing trend globally. The presence of a City of Pitt Meadows gallery can help that process evolve by connecting art to the community,” said Becker. “Council has made arts and culture in the community a priority, and we’re proud to say that this is Pitt Meadows’ very first art gallery.”

“The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will be a place for arts and cultural expression and education for the community as well as tourists and visitors alike,” said Sigmund.

“Artists need the right infrastructure, a place to show their work. This in turn creates greater public awareness and an understanding of the arts.”

Members of the community will be given the opportunity to showcase their work, including artists, art groups, youth, seniors and Katzie First nation through a series of rotating exhibitions.

Exhibits will include work by both local and regional artists, and works may include drawings, paintings, multi-media, fibre, textile, jewelry, ceramic art and photography. Sculptural works and metal art will also be showcased. All artwork in the gallery is for sale.

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is volunteer-run, and is currently seeking volunteers. Staff are looking for friendly and outgoing individuals who enjoy interacting with the public. Volunteers will learn about art and how galleries work, meet new people and contribute to the community. Interested individuals can visit pittmeadows.bc.ca/galleryvolunteers or call the City’s Cultural Services department at 604-465-2432.

Previous story
VIDEO: emergency landing near Langley airport

Just Posted

Class sizes dropped from among the worst in B.C.

Maple Ridge trustees review statistics

VIDEO: emergency landing near Langley airport

Plane lost power during take-off

Heavy downpours expected in parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area

Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Police investigate string of overnight fires in North Delta

Suspected arson caused damage to vehicles, signage in the area, Delta Police say

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast

Crash shuts down Highway 91 in Richmond for hours

The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Most Read