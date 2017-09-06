Pitt Meadows Katzie reserve now a gated community

People on the Katzie First Nations reserve will be sleeping easier once the heavy-duty gates are shutting down access to the reserve in the evening.

Gates have now been installed at the two vehicle entrances to the Pitt Meadows reserve, one on South Bonson Road and Salish Road and the other beside the wharf on South Bonson Road.

Total cost is about $10,000.

The gates are part of the Katzie’s strategy to make the reserve safer by kicking out trouble makers.

“We had to draw the line somewhere,” said band councillor Peter James Jr. “We’re really serious about taking the community back here.”

The gates will stay open for a while, but soon they’ll be closed at night, hours to be determined, while a private security guard and a band member will determine who gets on to the reserve.

“If you live here … we know who you are, so come on in.”

James said vehicles have been coming on to the reserve at all hours of the night for years.

“The cars come and go, Mercedes, BMW or some guy on a Harley Davidson, come in … and out in five minutes.”

It might take a while for people to get used to the gates, said Coleen Pierre.

“It’s probably going to be a challenge for some,” but the safety of the community comes first, she added.

Last month, the band started community safety patrols where groups would visit problem houses and tell people they’re not welcome. Those patrols have already improved the reserve, he said. On Aug. 31, six people were evicted from one house, which is about to be demolished.