Pitt Meadows offering non-stop activities for special 150th Canada Day

Spirit Square celebration to feature tons of music, games, and food to mark national milestone

Pitt Meadows is partying like it’s 1867.

This year’s Canada Day will be the largest one yet, and Pitt Meadows is joining in on the fun in a big way.

The city will host a series of activities in Spirit Square to honour Canada’s 150th birthday, several of which are unique to this year’s celebration.

Food trucks and booths will be at the square and there will be a photo booth with a background of Pitt Meadows in 1914.

One thing’s for sure: no matter your age or interest, there’s something for everyone.

“We really tried to do special things for all age groups,” Canada Day 150 event director Cindy Haapanen said.

“Some areas are set up for certain ages, but the majority of the events can be enjoyed by everyone.”

While some of the entertainment will be age specific, there are many activities that everyone will want to check out and take part in

The start of the day will be a can’t-miss time for dog lovers: there will be a Best in Show dog parade at 8 a.m.,followed by a trick display and the handing out of special Canada 150 awards.

The traditional Lions pancake breakfast and a seniors bingo prize draw will also kick off the day.

Other important events include Pitt Meadows firefighters facing off against the community in a huge water fight. Those interested are asked to bring their water guns and cannons fully loaded, and be prepared to get wet.

The Yoga 150 challenge will be an attempt to get 150 participants to take part in some guided yoga sequences and stretches, kept at a low level of difficulty to ensure no one’s too tired before the day is done.

The day will also see the unveiling of the Pitt Meadows Canada 150 Mosaic Mural, featuring mosaic tiles painted by community members.

Food will be provided by a variety of local restaurants coming together for the Taste of Pitt Meadows. Participants include Artista Pizza, Stomping Grounds, Foamers’ Folly and more.

For the little ones, the kids activity zone will feature balloon animals, face painting, and free pony rides provided by Leghorn Ranch. A kids stage will play host to magicians and musical acts.

Teens can also enjoy their own special event, a youth DJ and pizza party inside the recreation centre lounge.

The event will also feature a basketball tournament in the gym.

On the main stage, three B.C. bands will provide music throughout the day, leading up to the grand finale at 1:30 p.m., which will feature the creation of a living Canada flag. Those who wish to take part are asked to dress in red or white in order to secure a spot.

A helicopter will take photos and video from above.

With even more interactive arts, crafts, sports and games activities throughout, plus plenty of prizes and challenges to be won, Pitt Meadows is giving Canada the birthday party it deserves.

• For more information on all these activities, and to register for challenges and tournaments, visit the City of Pitt Meadows website. Volunteers are still needed. Shifts are either 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact chaapanen@pittmeadows.bc.ca.