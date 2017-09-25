Plenty of pumpkins, but no hay for cows at Maple Ridge farm

The pumpkin patch is expanding but its dairy business is having to bring in hay from across the border.

Ken Laity and his daughter Ashlyn, 9, check out a giant pumpkin on the new farm across the street from the original Laity Pumpkin Patch location on 128 Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

There will be plenty of pumpkins at the Laity patch despite the drought-like weather in B.C. this past summer, but hay is a different matter.

While the family is expanding its pumpkin patch this season, its dairy business is having to bring in hay from across the border to feed the cows.

“The grass hasn’t grown for about two months with the dryness,” said Matthew Laity, who operates Brookfield farm with his father, Paul Laity.

“So it’s been great because I haven’t had to mow my lawn, but there hasn’t been much cow food growing,” Matt Laity added.

“Often I don’t have to buy hay. Some years I’ve sold hay. This year, I figure I’m looking at six truck loads of hay or more to get through the winter.”

He expects to purchase at least six double semi-truck loads of hay, at $10,000 each, from Washington State.

And each one has to be organic hay, adding to the cost, to maintain the certification the Laity farm earned earlier this year.

The Laity farm on Golden Ears Way was founded in 1879 and has been producing milk since that time, but only became a certified producer in June .

Laity has already received one load of hay and is expecting the next load later this week.

Although the grass is starting to grow again, he said it’s the end of the season for hay.

“We won’t be harvesting grass again now until the spring.”

Meanwhile, the pumpkin patch is getting ready to open.

Ken Laity is busy getting the barn ready for the grand opening of the new farm located on the south side of the original Laity Pumpkin Patch location on 128th Avenue.

He explained that with the weather that we experienced this summer it was hit and miss on how hard the pumpkins were impacted by the dryness depending on where the farms were located.

“I dont know if there is going to be a pumpkin shortage, but the sizes might not be the same,” he said.

“I know Vancouver Island got hit really hard,” continued Laity.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch will still have tons of pumpkins to choose from. They fared well because of the high water table surrounding the farm.

The pie pumpkins, which are more of a bush type plant, didn’t seem to be affected too much by the dry weather and the big ones seemed to do all right with the proper irrigation.

The mid-sized pumpkins, though, struggled with the heat, so they might be smaller than normal.

“There was just no water around. And just when we had that hot streak there for 45 days of that relentless heat, it just stresses the plants out,” Laity explained adding that it takes a lot of water to grow a big pumpkin. Pumpkins themselves are 90 per cent water.

In the past Laity’s problem has been having too much water in the fields.

“This is the first time in 25 years that (lack of ) water has been an issue,” said the farmer whose family has run the agri-tourism business for more than 30 years.

Laity is hoping to have the new pumpkin patch open by Oct. 7. The grand opening will be the following weekend on Oct. 14.

The Laity’s been working on this new project for about thee years now and it is designed for children 6-years and up.

“There are a lot more active stuff to do over here. Obstacle courses, a race maze, a little bit larger corn maze about twice the size of the other one,” said Laity.

However, he added, families can choose either side and all the children will be happy.

The north side of the Laity Pumpkin Patch at 21145 128 Ave. in Maple Ridge opens for the season on Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Thanksgiving Monday they will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 20, a Pro-D day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is $5 for children aged 3 and up along with adults and seniors. Those under 2 are free.

The south side at 12725 Laity St. will have a soft opening on October 7 and will be holding their grand opening on Oct. 14. From Monday to Friday the south side will be open from 1:30 until 5 p.m. and will have the same hours of operation as the north side all other days.

• For more information, go to laitypumpkinpatch.com.