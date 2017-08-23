Burnaby teen Marissa Shen believed to have been killed in park

Homicide investigators now believe 13-year-old Marissa Shen was murdered in Central Park in Burnaby, where her body was also found.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team gave an update on the case Wednesday, saying they’ve identified close to 100 persons of interest and narrowed down when Shen was last seen.

The teen was last spotted on the south side of Central Boulevard walking west and crossing McKay Avenue at 7:38 p.m. on July 18. Her remains were discovered the next morning.

“It should be noted that this does not change our belief that Miss Shen’s homicide was random,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster.

After receiving nearly 200 tips, investigators said they’ve identified 90 persons of interest and have collected video footage from more than 60 locations.

In July, Mounties warned the public to remain vigilant and avoid being alone in secluded places.

IHIT is asking for any video footage that might have been taken near Central Park, especially from the vigil held for Shen in Central Park on July 22, and from her funeral at Mountain View Cemetery in Burnaby on July 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

