Possible shooting in Langley

Unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting near 232 Street and 64 Avenue

There are reports of a police incident, possibly a shooting, in Langley.

Few details are available, but the incident appears to have taken place in the area of 232 Street and 64 Avenue, where there is a large police presence.

The road has been blocked off to traffic. Not far beyond the police tape, a red Jeep can be seen at the side of the road with its doors open.

There are unconfirmed reports that gunfire was heard in the area around 6 a.m.

Police on scene at 232/64 Ave pic.twitter.com/AMk4O1fpWH — Gary Ahuja (@garyahuja1) September 1, 2017

This follows a fatal shooting in Abbotsford 12 hours earlier and comes two days after a 22-year-old man was killed in Cloverdale.

More to come.