Police investigate string of overnight fires in North Delta

Suspected arson caused damage to vehicles, signage in the area, Delta Police say

Police are investigating a string of fires lit in North Delta overnight.

The Delta Fire Department and Delta Police responded to three separate fires between about 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police believe the fires were connected and are investigating the suspected arson, Delta police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks said.

The unknown suspect or suspects caused damage to a sign near a recreation centre in the 7800 block of 112th Street, targeted vehicles in the 7200 block of Minster Drive South and again in the 11600 block of 72A Avenue.

In one case, Brooks said, the vehicle fire had spread to two others nearby when crews arrived.

“There was substantial property damage, but fortunately no one was injured,” she said. “That said, we’re taking [this] seriously.”

Investigators will be canvassing neighborhoods and speaking with local businesses near the location of each fire.

Anyone with information on any of the fires is asked to call the Delta Police Department.