Police look for two men allegedly involved in stealing a vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The pictured men are persons of interest in the theft of a blue Ford Escape on Oct. 7 in Langley.

The vehicle was involved in a hit and run in Surrey later that day and police would like to speak to these men relative to both investigations, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

The hit-and-run occurred when the Ford rear-ended another vehicle and the suspects drove off. Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, said police.

If you have information that might assist with these investigations, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.