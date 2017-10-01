Police at scene of 208 Street crash. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Police respond to report of fatal Langley crash

Crash happened Sunday morning on 208 Street

There was a report of a fatal crash in Langley Township on Sunday morning.

It happened near 102A Avenue on 208 Street.

The road was closed to traffic, but has been reopened by RCMP as of 11:30 a.m.

More to come.

 

