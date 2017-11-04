Police seeking cigarette thief who brandished fake gun

Incident happened at Chevron station at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West

Abbotsford police are looking for a man who they say brandished an imitation firearm after trying to steal cigarettes from a local gas station.

Shortly after noon, the man walked into the Chevron station at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West and tried to steal cigarettes, Sgt. Judy Bird said. She said an employee chased the man from the scene and saw him pull out a fake gun.

He did not point the gun at the station attendant, she said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 24 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall, with a slim build and possibly a neck tattoo. Bird said he was wearing loose fitting clothes – a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to email abbytips@abbypd.ca.

Around the same time, police were called to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre across the street for an unrelated incident, Bird said.

Witnesses reported seeing as many as 10 cop cars and a police dog on scene, but Bird said police were responding to an anonymous tip about someone acting suspiciously that ended up being a non-event.