Police surround motorcycle wear shop in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene this morning at a downtown Maple Ridge store, just off Lougheed Highway.

It’s not known why they are there.

Yellow police tape surrounds Louis Leather Shop – a motorcycle wear shop – on Selkirk Avenue, while three police officers are guarding the area.

The door to the business was smashed in on the south side of the building.

Police won’t say what they’re investigating, apart to confirm that Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is not involved.

They’ve been at the area since about 7:30 a.m.

“The public has nothing to fear, no safety concerns,” said a police spokesperson.

The spokesman wouldn’t say what was the purpose of the police presence.

“No idea what they’re doing there,” said the spokesman, who cannot be named.

• More to follow.