Police swarm Chilliwack homeless camp after gunshot report

Multiple RCMP members visit site after hearing reports of gunfire in the area

A heavy police presence was seen at the entrance to a well-known homeless camp at the Evans Road roundabout. (Greg Knill/ The Progress)

There was a heavy police presence outside a Chilliwack homeless camp Thursday afternoon after reports of gunshots in the area.

The camp is located near the Evans Road roundabout that bisects Yale Road West. At least nine police cars were on scene, and at least two officers were armed with rifles.

RCMP Police Dog Services was also on scene, and joined a group of officers who entered the camp.

Heavy police presence outside homeless camp in #Chilliwack. Update coming. pic.twitter.com/Jio8cljW7G — Greg Knill (@Chillout2Day) August 10, 2017

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the heavy police response was to ensure public safety.

“This is part of what we do,” he said.

“This is about public safety. When you get a call like this you have to make sure everyone is safe.”

The camp is well known to police. It is located deep in the bush on private land along Yale Road West.

Cpl. Rail said the search of the area did not turn up a firearm and no one was taken into custody.

By about 3 p.m. people who had waited along the roadside while the search was underway were seen returning to the camp.

