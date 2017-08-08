Police watchdog called after man allegedly tries to hurt himself

Independent Investigations Office deployed after Mounties called to incident at car wash in Sicamous

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was dispatched to the Shuswap Tuesday evening, after police responded to reports of a man allegedly injuring himself with a knife.

RCMP said they responded to calls just before 11:30 a.m. that day that a man was “allegedly threatening to kill himself with a knife” at a local car wash located on Maier Road in Sicamous.

When police arrived, they report finding a man with what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds.

According to a news release release, the man ran way from officers while continuing to injure himself.

He was followed into a nearby gas station parking lot by a Mountie asking him to drop the weapon. RCMP said although the officer had a conducted energy weapon, they did not use it and the man got on his knees and was arrested.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO will investigate “whether there is a connection between the man’s injuries and the actions of police,” the release said.

