Police watchdog investigates after driver collides with police car

A man was taken to hospital after the incident near Burnaby’s Metrotown mall

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a driver collided with a police car near Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Mounties spotted a “suspicious” white van near Patterson Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Independent Investigations Office said in a release Wednesday. The van was last seen driving erratically in the Metrotown area.

Not long after, the van collided with a marked police car at Dorset Street and Macpherson Avenue.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, while police officers were not hurt.

Any potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

