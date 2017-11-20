Port Mann, Golden Ears traffic up since tolls removed: report

City staff report says congestion woes easing on Pattullo Bridge as a result

The numbers are proving what drivers have likely already noticed.

A recently released report to Delta city council says traffic on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges has increased by close to one-third since the tolls were removed at the end of the summer.

Citing transportation ministry numbers, the report says traffic on the Port Mann was up 27 per cent on the last Tuesday in September than it was on the same day a year prior. That’s an extra 32,559 vehicles.

Over at the Golden Ears, traffic has gone up by 30 per cent, or 12,681 vehicles, when looking at the same time period.

Tolls were removed from both bridges on Sept. 1 as part of the NDP’s campaign promise to fix congestion south of the Fraser River.

The Pattullo Bridge saw a 12-per-cent drop in traffic, with the 9,741 fewer vehicles likely diverted to the Port Mann.

Neither the George Massey Tunnel nor the Alex Fraser Bridge saw a noticeable change in traffic.

Construction on a new tolled bridge to replace the tunnel has been paused for more consultation.

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson has long been replacement bridge’s lone advocate among Metro Vancouver mayors.

