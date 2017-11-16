Grand Analog was among the many bands performing at last summer’s Tall Tree Music Festival in Port Renfrew. (Contributed)

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival is taking a year off.

Organizers said the festival, which attracted more than 2,500 music lovers last year to Brown’s Mountain, will not go ahead in 2018.

The festival is expected to return in 2019.

Since its inception nine years ago, Tall Tree is one of the premier music festivals in B.C., and last summer featured more than 60 multi-genre acts ranging from rock, indie, electronic, hip hop and comedy.

This isn’t the first time that a major concert in B.C. has announced a cancellation or hiatus, both the Pemberton Music Festival and Victoria’s Rock the Shores have taken recent breaks.

MORE TO COME …

