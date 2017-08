Flames knocked down early in brief blaze at Noble Custom Cut on Lougheed Highway

Maple Ridge Fire Department responded to a sawmill fire at Noble Custom Cut, on Lougheed Highway, Friday. Firefighters answered the call just before 1:30 p.m., at the large mill in the 25200-block of Lougheed Highway.

However, after billowing out the roof for several minutes, the smoke lifted.

At least five fire trucks were on scene, two police cars and an ambulance. It’s not known what caused the blaze and if there were any injuries.

