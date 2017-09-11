Power outage after car hits hydro pole in Surrey

Rollover crash near 64th Ave. and 184th St. causes power outages, road closure

Some in Surrey awoke to no power after a car hit a hydro pole along 64th Avenue.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of 64th Avenue and 184th Street.

The driver, a 42-year-old Surrey resident, remained at the scene and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was extensive damage to the vehicle and the Hydro pole, which caused 181 customers to be without power.

BC Hydro is on scene this morning and power is expected to be out in the area for some time.

The intersection of 64th Avenue and 184th Street will also remain closed for some time as crews work to repair the pole.

Police ask anywho who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle before the collision, or stopped at the scene to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at solvecrime.ca.