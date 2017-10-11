Premier making announcement in Maple Ridge

John Horgan, seen here in Maple Ridge when he was running for premier, will be back in the city this afternoon for an education announcement. (News files)

On Wednesday morning, the provincial government announced two new schools in Vancouver, and Premier John Horgan will be in Maple Ridge today at 1:30 p.m. for a second education announcement.

The government press release in the morning said Sir Matthew Begbie and Bayview elementary schools will be replaced, because they are at high risk of collapsing in an earthquake.

“Every child deserves to go to a safe, secure and healthy school,” said Horgan. “Parents have been waiting too long for action to make our schools more earthquake safe. That’s why we are accelerating seismic upgrades throughout the province.”

The government has committed $522 million over three years for seismic upgrades across B.C. Victoria will work with seismic mitigation experts, including Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, to look for ways to more efficiently and cost-effectively meet and exceed the building code for seismic safety.

Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming will be the Maple Ridge announcement at Fairview Elementary School.