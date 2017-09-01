Public invited to talk about Maple Ridge outdoor pool

The City of Maple Ridge wants to build an outdoor pool next to the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club on 232nd Street, but before moving any further, wants to hear from the public.

An open house is set for the proposal, budgeted at about $6 million, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Thomas Haney secondary so people can check out the concept site plans and designs.

People will be able to ask questions and give opinions.

Council last month, told staff to ask for bids for designing and building an outdoor, 25-metre pool located along 232nd Street, near Thomas Haney, next to the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club.

The city is also starting a year-long public consultation process for a new indoor pool, which could cost up to $70 million.

Council had looked at several spots for a new outdoor pool in an effort to have another pool open once $9 million in renos begin on the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools this January. The pool in Hammond is considered too small and isn’t open in the winter.